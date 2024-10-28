Economic Development Commission’s Strategy 2025 to 2030 The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commission presented the strategic planning process and input gathered for their 2025 to 2030 strategy. An outline of next steps was also shared with the Regional Board. The draft plan will be developed and presented to the Regional Board in early 2025.

Development Variance Permit - 227 Baird Road

The Regional Board approved a variance to Zoning Bylaw regulations to retroactively permit a non-compliant retaining wall at 227 Baird Road, however an over height fence was not approved.

Updates to the Regional Growth Strategy and Official Community Plans

RDCO staff presented the Regional Board with a proposed sequencing for updating the RDCO’s strategic, long-range planning documents. The proposal was to advance an update of the Regional Growth Strategy (RGS) so that it can inform future required updates to Official Community Plans. The Regional Board directed staff to commence the scoping of a RGS update for Board consideration.

Regional Transportation Service updates

The Regional Board approved the proposed Regional Transportation Service concept and directed staff to report back to the Board on the financial plan impacts and drafted bylaw(s) for consideration. The concept proposes to bring regional transportation planning and coordination functions to the RDCO (from the now dissolved Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan), as outlined in the endorsed Regional Transportation Plan.

Appointment of Bylaw Enforcement Officers and Animal Control Officers

The Regional Board approved the appointment of three Animal Control Officers, one Bylaw Enforcement Officer and one Park Ranger.

To enforce the provisions of Regional District bylaws, there is a requirement under the Local Government Act for the Regional Board to appoint by resolution, staff members as Bylaw Enforcement Officers, Animal Control Officers and Park Rangers.

UBCM 2023 FireSmart Grant Amendment Request

The Regional Board approved an amended application under the UBCM Community Resiliency Investment Fund for $297,470.90 under the FireSmart Community Funding and Supports Program.

2024 Indigenous Cultural Safety and Cultural Humility Training Grant

The Regional Board approved an application under the Union of BC Municipalities - Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for $237,000 to support Indigenous Cultural Safety and Humility Training for emergency management staff.

UBCM Volunteer and Composite Fire Departments Equipment and Training Grant

The Regional Board approved an application under the Union of BC Municipalities - Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for $160,000 to support equipment and training for the four RDCO paid on-call fire departments.

Okanagan Regional Library Loan Authorization Bylaw

The Regional Board gave first, second and third reading to Okanagan Regional Library Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 1558. Library Districts are not permitted to borrow directly from Municipal Finance Authority (MFA). Because of this, it is common practice for Library Districts to borrow from MFA via Regional Districts.

Purchase Commitments over $100,000 during Q3 2024

The Regional Board received a report on all purchase commitments exceeding $100,000 made during Q3 2024 (July 1 to September 30) in accordance with section 4.6 of the Board’s Purchasing Policy.

Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

Thursday, November 28 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, December 12 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.