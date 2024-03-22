Nature plays a critical role in regulating the climate and supporting health and well-being. Conserving natural areas provides more opportunities for Canadians to connect with nature, and it is one of the most important actions we can take to curb the ongoing loss of nature and biodiversity.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, commended the Regional District of Central Okanagan in British Columbia for its contribution to biodiversity conservation in Canada. The Regional District has officially recognized 25 regional parks as part of Canada’s national conservation network, further solidifying the Regional District of Central Okanagan's commitment to nature conservation. The combined area represents 2,114 hectares, which is now included in the Canadian Protected and Conserved Areas Database. Equivalent to 21.1 square kilometres, the total area is also larger than the city of Victoria, the provincial capital of British Columbia.

Science shows that conserving and restoring nature is vital to halting and reversing biodiversity loss, protecting species at risk, and fighting climate change. That is why the federal government launched the largest campaign in Canadian history to conserve nature, backed by over $5 billion in investments, with a goal of protecting 30 percent of land and water by 2030. This is possible by collaborating with partners, including other levels of government, Indigenous groups, and environmental non-government organizations.

By working together to recognize more areas for their biodiversity value, Canada will continue to strengthen and build a more inclusive conservation network that recognizes conservation action across all jurisdictions. Together, we will have a clearer—and more complete—picture of biodiversity conservation across the country.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is a trailblazer for reporting its locally protected and conserved areas directly in the national database. It is a prime example of how regional and municipal governments can make meaningful contributions to national and international conservation targets. The future depends on everyone working together to act now.

Quotes

“Local greenspaces such as regional and municipal parks provide Canadians with places to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily reality and reconnect with themselves, their loved ones, and with nature. These areas also play an important role in biodiversity conservation across the country, and I want to commend the Regional District of Central Okanagan for embracing and supporting Canada’s conservation goals. This commitment has helped move us closer to conserving 30 percent of land and water by 2030—and in this incredibly important work, every effort counts.”

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“The Regional District of Central Okanagan, located on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded land of the syilx/Okanagan people, is dedicated to preserving the biodiversity of our region for future generations. We continue to prioritize local conservation efforts to showcase our breathtaking landscapes and protect vital habitats for endangered species. This national recognition of the large expanse of our natural parks showcases our commitment to addressing climate change while creating opportunities for people to connect with nature.”

– Loyal Wooldridge, Board Chair, Regional District of Central Okanagan

Quick facts