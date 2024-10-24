This Saturday, October 26, 2024 between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm, plan a visit to Mission Creek Regional Park for the Regional District of Central Okanagan annual Spooktacular event.

Don your best Halloween costume and stroll the trails to admire the creatively carved pumpkins lighting the way. Prizes for the funniest, cutest, scariest and most original pumpkin design will be awarded and announced on social media channels.

The Okanagan Food Bank will be there accepting non-perishable food donations and cash.

All are welcome to this family-friendly event, but visitors are encouraged to leave their furry family members at home.

Carved pumpkins (with battery-powered tealights) should be dropped off between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm to be considered for the contest.