The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commission (COEDC) has officially launched the Business and Workforce Survey and is looking for feedback from businesses, residents and local workers.

As Canada’s fastest-growing metropolitan area, a robust business community and workforce is essential to the region’s vibrancy and growth. In recognition of this, the COEDC requests feedback to inform their COEDC Strategy 2025 to 2030 through a comprehensive Business and Workforce Survey. Businesses, residents and local workers are invited to visit yoursay.rdco.com for more information and to complete the survey.

“Local businesses and community members play a crucial role in shaping the COEDC Strategy 2025 to 2030. As we pave the way towards 2030, residents’ input is valuable in identifying the region's opportunities for sustainable economic growth,” says Krista Mallory, Manager of Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.

The purpose of the survey is to understand the needs of local businesses and the workforce, as well as the perceptions of business owners and employees regarding working and doing business in the region. The insights gathered on experiences, economic opportunities and challenges in the area will help shape COEDC's Strategy 2025 to 2030 and track community trends over time.

The COEDC has retained Deloitte LLP to assist with the strategy, aligning overarching objectives with regional priorities to drive sustainable economic growth in the Central Okanagan.

Respondents will be directed to the appropriate survey (business or workforce) based on their responses to the first few questions. Individuals and businesses may also receive invitations from Deloitte via email between September 3rd to 30th, 2024 to encourage participation. Survey responses are confidential and compiled in aggregate form. The survey should take no longer than 15 minutes to complete.

To learn more about the COEDC , visit www.investkelowna.com.