The Regional District of Central Okanagan has introduced a new resource and GIS mapping tool to support the Central Okanagan’s growing regional economy.

The Regional Employment Lands Inventory (RELI) and its interactive mapping tool helps businesses find suitable employment land and helps local municipalities and First Nation governments plan for the future.

“The launch of the Regional Employment Lands Inventory and interactive map marks a significant milestone in our efforts to support businesses and economic development in the region. Ensuring the timely availability of suitable employment lands is critical to maintaining economic competitiveness in our rapidly growing region,” says Mariah VanZerr, Regional Planning Manager at RDCO. " Economic activity crosses jurisdictional boundaries, so a regional approach allows for a more holistic look at employment land trends across the Central Okanagan."

The mapping tool allows the business community, real estate professionals and residents to quickly search for commercial, industrial, institutional or other types of employment land that meets their requirements. For example, a business owner looking to locate in the Central Okanagan can use this tool to save time and find suitable land.

Additionally, the RELI Final Report uses projected population and employment forecasts to estimate future employment land shortages and surpluses by category. This information can be used by local municipalities and First Nation governments as they work to ensure necessary employment lands are available to support a thriving regional economy now and into the future.

The RELI was developed in collaboration with the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission and a technical committee of subject matter experts from all regional partner governments. The RELI provides a foundation for the next phase of this work, the Regional Employment Lands Strategy, which is scheduled for presentation to the regional board in 2026.