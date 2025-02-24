For the second year, Central Okanagan residents can take advantage of rebates of up to $150 by trading in their old gas-powered leaf blowers, lawnmowers, trimmers or chainsaws (two-stroke or four-stroke engines) for new, quieter electric models.

“By replacing your old gas-powered equipment, you’re not only upgrading to a cleaner, quieter alternative but also contributing to better air quality in our community,” said Nancy Mora Castro, Regional Air Quality Program Coordinator.

To qualify for a $150 maximum rebate to cover up to 50% of the cost of new equipment, residents must:

Provide a purchase receipt for a new leaf blower, lawnmower, trimmer or chainsaw; new electric equipment that achieves these noise rating limits:

Leaf blowers up to 65 decibels (db)

Lawnmowers up to 75 decibels (db).

Noise rating does not apply to chainsaw and hedge trimmers

Recycle the old gas-fueled lawn or garden equipment. Proof of recycling in the form of either a receipt (if available at the facility) or photos are required. Visit rdco.com/lawnswap to learn more and to find a nearby recycling facility.

Gas tanks must be empty, and residents are reminded to properly drain and dispose of any remaining oil or gas before bringing equipment to a recycling facility. Complete the Lawn Swap: Go Electric online application form.

Rebates are limited to one per household. Funding is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Statistics Canada, gas-powered lawn equipment releases about 80,000 tonnes of emissions in Canada annually, using 151 million litres of gas. Residents can stay informed on local air quality conditions by checking the WeatherCan app or using the Low-cost sensor project's map .

For more information, visit rdco.com/lawnswap. The RDCO Air Quality Program helps protect and improve the region's air through education, awareness and pollution prevention programs.