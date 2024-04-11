Rebates for FireSmart work have increased to up to $1,000 (covering 50% of labour and supplies costs) for property owners in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas

A limited number of rebates are available so residents are encouraged to get started early.

“We are encouraging residents to take an early approach to FireSmart practices around their homes,” says Adam Skrinnikoff, RDCO FireSmart Coordinator. “This upcoming season is particularly concerning with drier-than-normal conditions across the region. Proactive steps can reduce costs for property owners through these rebates and help protect their properties.”

To get started, residents should visit rdco.com/firesmart to learn more about the FireSmart program and schedule a free personalized property assessment with Adam Skrinnikoff, RDCO FireSmart Coordinator. Adam will assess properties and provide tailored recommendations to reduce fire hazards. Recommendations may include actions such as such as replacing combustible roofing and siding materials, cleaning gutters, removing cedars and juniper hedges and maintaining safe tree branch height. Residents who implement the FireSmart recommendations, are eligible for the rebate.

FireSmart disciplines are proven to help residents reduce the fire danger around their home and property. By removing potential fire hazards on and around buildings and managing vegetation in zones on a property, residents can help protect their homes, neighbourhoods and precious landscapes from wildfire.