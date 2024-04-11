Each open house is designed to bring residents together for an evening of connection, learning and fun. The events will provide an opportunity for community members to engage with RDCO staff, learn about RDCO services and connect with their neighbours.

“We are thrilled to host these Community Connection events, which enable staff to speak to members of the community within their neighbourhoods face-to-face," said Sally Ginter, chief administrative officer at RDCO. "It's an excellent opportunity for residents to learn more about the services available to them and to interact with the dedicated staff supporting the electoral areas."



The RDCO Community Connection events will take place at three accessible locations within the Electoral Areas – East and West.

· Ellison Heritage Community Centre:

May 6, 4:00 - 6:30 p.m.

4411 Old Vernon Road

· Killiney Beach Community Hall:

May 7, 4:00 - 6:30 p.m.

516 Udell Road, Vernon

· Joe Rich Community Hall:

May 8, 4:00 - 6:30 p.m.

11481 Highway 33 East

At each event, local fire departments and / or community associations will be firing up the barbecues to offer delicious snacks by donation. Additionally, the Regional Parks team will be bringing games for families to enjoy.

Representatives for the various services within the RDCO will be present to engage with community members and provide information including:

Waste Reduction

Regional Emergency Program

Fire

Economic Development

Finance

Parks

Protective Services (Bylaw, Dog Control, Crime Prevention)

Development

Engineering

The RDCO will also be attending the Westbank First Nation (WFN) Advisory Council’s Annual General Meeting on April 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to share information about the Regional District services delivered to residents living on WFN lands.

Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars and join in on the festivities. For more information about the RDCO Community Connection events, including event locations and updates, please visit, yoursay.rdco.com/community-connection.