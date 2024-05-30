Trail enthusiasts are invited to walk all or a portion of the 6.5 km trail from Mission Recreation Park access at Lexington Drive to Mission Creek Regional Park access at Durnin Road as the RDCO tips their hats to trails during RDCO Parks’ 50th year.

“Hats off to trails is a family-friendly opportunity to experience B.C. Trails Day with a creative twist,” says Rose Maunder, RDCO Event Planner and Park Interpreter. “We are thankful to community groups who will be joining us and we are really excited to hold an event for residents to mark the occasion of our 50th year to help them connect with nature on the Greenway!”

The walk can begin one of two ways; at the entrance to the Greenway by the dog park on Lexington Drive, or alternately begin at Mission Creek Regional Park at Durnin Road and continue along the Greenway towards Lexington. Those who choose to walk the entire distance, can hop on a free shuttle service available running between the two trailheads. Regional parks staff and volunteers at both starting points will help to direct the fun. Shuttles will be available until 12:30 p.m. Unfortunately, shuttles cannot transport dogs or bicycles.

Visitors are encouraged to wear their favourite festive and fancy hat to enter a draw to win prizes for the most creative hats and outfits. Community exhibitors and festive performers will be walking the trail to put smiles on everyone's faces.

Visitors are asked to follow flaggers directions where the Greenway crosses K.L.O. Road and Casorso Road.