New dog in the family? Take advantage of the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s (RDCO) special licensing offer. Purchase a licence for a new or previously unlicensed dog in October, November or December and it will be valid for the rest of this year and all of 2025.

Dog licences cost $40 for spayed or neutered dogs and $80 for dogs that are not. These fees help reunite lost dogs with their owners, support the care of lost dogs and fund public safety and awareness initiatives promoting responsible dog ownership.

To purchase a licence, visit rdco.com/dogs and click the dog licence link to get started. Those who would rather buy their dog licence in person may visit the RDCO in Kelowna (1450 KLO Road), the Regional Dog Pound (890 Weddell Place), BC SPCA (3785 Casorso Road) or municipal offices in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland.

The Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw requires all dogs three months and older be licensed. A licence makes it easy to return a lost dog to its owner and includes a one-time free ride home. Licensed dog owners can also enjoy special discounts and services offered by participating local businesses by showing their digital Dog Licence Rewards card.

Dog owners who have moved to the Central Okanagan and have a current, valid dog licence from another local government may transfer their licence for free by visiting the RDCO office in Kelowna.

So far this year, RDCO animal control staff have successfully reunited 200 lost dogs with their owners. This was due in large part to the dogs' licensing, which allows staff to notify registered owners quickly.

The Regional District reminds all dog owners to keep their licence current as there is zero tolerance and a substantial fine for unlicensed dogs. Licences are good for a calendar year and expire December 31. Dog owners whose licence expires in 2024 can renew their licence beginning December 15, 2024, either online or in person.