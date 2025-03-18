This spring, the Regional District and the BC Conservation Officer Service are urging residents to help prevent human-bear conflicts by managing attractants, especially household garbage.

As temperatures rise and bears come out of hibernation, they’re hungry and looking for food sources, even if it means going for unnatural ones like household garbage. It is important to take steps to ensure bears and other wildlife are not drawn to your property due to poorly managed attractants, such as garbage, bird feeders and pet food.

“Don’t be the reason a bear ends up in your neighborhood,” says Cythia Coates, RDCO Solid Waste Services Supervisor. “Garbage is the most reported attractant for bears. Residents are asked to help keep our communities safe by managing attractants, including garbage, yard waste and recyclables.”

Coates reminds residents to securely store their trash and only put garbage out the day of pickup, never the night before. “Bears, and other animals, have a keen sense of smell. If they access your waste, they can become food-conditioned, posing a risk to you, your family, neighbors and themselves. This is preventable.”

Tips to Prevent Human-Bear conflicts:

Put garbage out on collection day only: Never the night before.

Encourage your neighbors to do the same: Offer help if needed.

Secure your garbage: Store it indoors or in a bear resistance shed or enclosure.

Clean recyclables: Wash them before placing in cart.

Freeze kitchen waste: Until collection day.

Maintain compost: Avoid smells, no meat/dairy.

Avoid bird feeders: Use birdbaths and houses instead.

Clean BBQ grills: Burn off grills, clean grease traps, store equipment securely.

Feed pets indoors: Store pet food inside.

Secure food indoors: Avoid using outdoor fridges and freezers.

Local Solid Waste Management bylaws state residents must only put garbage, yard waste and recyclables out between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm on the day of collection.

The RDCO has tested several bear-resistant carts over the past few years and continues to explore options. However, the RDCO has yet to find a solution that is both user-friendly, cost effective and durable enough to withstand bear damage.

Residents should also be aware that under the BC Wildlife Act, it is an offence to feed or attract dangerous wildlife (bears, cougars, coyotes, wolves) and Conservation Officers will take enforcement action as warranted.

Report human-bear conflicts, aggressive bear behaviour or the feeding of dangerous wildlife to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1.877.952.7277.

For more information on reducing human-wildfire conflict, visit rdco.com/wildlife-awareness.