The Regional District of North Okanagan is honoured to announce the newly established sncəcmałqtn Agricultural Park to the Electoral Areas B and C local parks service.

This 55.5 hectare property was acquired by RDNO Electoral Areas B and C local parks for the purpose of creating a community resource for agriculture, passive recreation, and habitat conservation. Located at 4122 East Vernon Road, this site was historically referred to as the "BX Ranchlands", but a desire to officially name the site to align with the Syilx territory it resides on was identified. In consultation with the Okanagan Indian Band, the agricultural park has been named sncəcmałqtn Agricultural Park - which translates to "place of small crops or garden". The park name pronunciation can be listened to here.

In addition to the newly established park space, the RDNO has developed several agricultural land license opportunities available to individual farmers and community groups through an application and evaluation process. This park provides prime agriculture land, community resources, and a supportive environment for farmers to thrive.

"The establishment of this Agricultural Park marks a significant achievement for our region which will help foster sustainable agricultural practices and support local farmers while preserving a beautiful, ecologically diverse property with a rich history”, stated Bob Fleming, Director of RDNO Electoral Area B. “It will serve as a hub for education, innovation, and collaboration - ensuring that agriculture remains a vibrant and essential part of our regional identity both now and for the future”.

"This represents a new chapter for our local agricultural community”, said Amanda Shatzko, Director of RDNO Electoral Area C. “By investing in this space, we are not only supporting sustainable farming practices but also strengthening our region's food security and promoting a healthier, more resilient future for everyone.

For more information on this park or the agricultural opportunities available for application, please visit https://www.rdno.ca/agriculturalpark.