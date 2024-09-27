The Regional District of North Okanagan is thrilled to support the Cherryville Firewatch Society and various community groups in the development of a Fire Watch Building.

A building permit has been secured to construct a 2000 square foot structure intended to house community equipment, a bush truck and tank pumps for quick response during a wildfire event. Located at 1217 Highway 6 in Cherryville, the structure will also provide office and training space for volunteers recognized to assist with wildfire events through the BC Wildfire Service.

The Cherry Ridge Management Committee (CRMC) has taken a lead role in retaining support and funding for the project and to date have received generous donations from CRMC and Tolko Industries for project materials. Additional fundraising and potential community grant opportunities will continue to be pursued.

“The heart of this small rural community thrives because of the unwavering dedication and hard work of our non-profit organizations and volunteers”, stated Jim Johnson, Director of RDNO Electoral Area E. “Their support and countless hours of service are what make progress and development possible. I am deeply grateful for their commitment, which strengthens our community and creates and brighter future for all Cherryville residents”.

Project construction is expected to begin this fall.