BC NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says that funding announced this week will strengthen the work of a local fire department to help keep people safer in emergencies.

“The North Okanagan Regional District spans a vast area, and I am deeply grateful for the unwavering dedication of our volunteer firefighters, who stand ready to respond to emergencies whenever and wherever they arise,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby. “Ensuring they have up-to-date equipment and training is not just essential—it’s a commitment to their safety and the well-being of the entire community.”

The North Okanagan Regional District is receiving $120,000 for an equipment and training grant.

Through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), the provincial government is providing more than $9 million for more than 130 projects throughout B.C., supporting over 230 fire departments that are fully or partially staffed by volunteers. This funding helps fire departments conduct and expand training, buy or replace equipment, and expand their capacity.

Since 2017, more than $26 million has been provided to volunteer and composite fire departments through the CEPF for additional equipment and training.

Learn more: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025EMCR0005-000205