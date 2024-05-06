With that, the RDNO is reminding residents that open burning in Electoral Areas “B” and “C” has been restricted since April 30.

“Federal and Provincial agencies have learned to predict risk seasons with greater accuracy”, stated Alastair Crick, Protective Services Manager. “This helps us communicate more proactively with residents on the importance of preparedness, and the value in eliminating risks and fire fuels around properties”. North Okanagan residents, especially those in less accessible areas, are encouraged to educate themselves on FireSmart principles regarding the protection of private property and to take action to reduce fire risks. Clean brush and tree waste can be disposed of at your nearest Diversion and Disposal Facility.

“We are available to meet with neighborhoods and groups in the area to provide advice on what can be achieved, and methods to reduce the risk”, stated Crick. “Prepared BC has a variety of resources available for everyone to be proactive in educating themselves.”

For more information on fire bans, restrictions and fire preparedness strategies please visit www.gov.bc.ca. Residents can also receive instant updates on fire conditions by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.