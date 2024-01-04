The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is urging residents to participate in a public survey to provide feedback on accessibility within the North Okanagan.

The RDNO requires public input to develop a well-rounded Accessibility Plan for the region that identifies barriers to accessibility and experiences of inclusion. The survey opened on December 16, 2024, and participation is low so far.

"We want to understand the challenges our community members face, and in order to do so, we need to hear from the public," said Ashley Bevan, RDNO Deputy Corporate Officer. "We're hopeful more people will complete the survey by the end of the month, so we can move forward with creating a well-informed Accessibility Plan."

The survey is intended to identify difficulties in the physical environment, circulation of information and communications, or the delivery of local government programs and services. In addition to the RDNO Electoral Areas, all North Okanagan member municipalities are participating in the administration of this survey, including the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, City of Enderby, City of Armstrong, Township of Spallumcheen, and Village of Lumby.

The public survey will be open until January 31, 2025. In order to ensure the survey is readily available, there are various ways to access it, including:

Online at https://www.rdno.ca/accessibility

Download a printable/fillable version here

Pick up a copy at RDNO office (9848 Aberdeen Road), or your local municipality office

Those who require an alternate method to participate in this survey other than the one identified above are encouraged to contact us at accessibility@rdno.ca.