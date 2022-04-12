The budget bylaw was read a third time as amended and adopted during the RDOS Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Bylaw No. 3102, 2025 was reviewed by the RDOS Board at two workshops held on November 14 and December 12, 2024. On Thursday, January 9, 2025, the RDOS Board gave first reading to Bylaw No. 3102, 2025, allowing community consultation to commence. Community consultation included in-person budget presentations for electoral areas and municipalities, and an electronic and in-person public information meeting on February 12, 2025. Bylaw No. 3102, 2025 received second reading on February 20, 2025, as amended.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District (OSRHD)

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District 2025-2029 Five Year Financial Plan Bylaw No. 172, 2025 was read a first and second time during the OSRHD Board of Directors meeting on January 23, 2025. Bylaw No. 172, 2025 was read a third time and adopted during the OSRHD Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Fees and Charges Bylaw

The RDOS Fees and Charges Bylaw No. 3097, 2025 was read a first time on March 6, 2025. It was read a second and third time and adopted during the March 20, 2025, RDOS Board of Directors meeting. The RDOS Board establishes fees and charges for various Regional District services and information. In accordance with the Local Government Act Section 397 (imposition of fees and charges and Section 462 (fees related to applications and inspections), the Regional District Board establishes fees and charges which reflect cost recovery for services and information provided. The Fees and Charges Bylaw is posted annually on the RDOS website.

