The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) wishes to express condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former Okanagan Falls Fire Department (OKFD), Fire Chief Robert “Bob” Haddow, who passed away on April 3, 2024.

He was a long-time resident of Okanagan Falls and served his community for many years.

“Chief Haddow was integral to the development of the Okanagan Falls Fire Department and was a strong advocate for volunteer firefighters,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair. “His many contributions to the South Okanagan community will always be remembered and appreciated.”



Haddow served as fire chief of the OKFD for 50 years, from 1967 until his retirement in 2017. He joined the fire department on January 15, 1962, at the age of 20 and was appointed fire chief five years later at the age of 25.

“Chief Haddow’s contribution to firefighting is unparalleled, being the longest-serving fire chief in North American history,” said Matt Taylor, RDOS Electoral Area “D” Director. “More importantly, this is one of the biggest contributions by any individual to our local community. On behalf of the community, we thank you for all your efforts.”

