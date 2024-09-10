The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the ratification of a four-year collective agreement with the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU).

The term of the agreement is effective January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2027, with an average annual wage increase of 4%.

Other modifications to the collective agreement were minor in nature and included subtle benefit enhancements, additional provincial language clarifications, and other updated aspects of the former agreement.

“RDOS employees are vital to the success of the organization,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair. “Their expertise and commitment to serving the people of this region is greatly appreciated.”