The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) 2024-2028 Five Year Financial Plan Bylaw No. 3053 was read a third time as amended, and adopted during the March 7, 2024, RDOS Board of Directors meeting.

The 2024-2028 Five Year Financial Plan was reviewed by the Board at two workshops held December 6 and December 14, 2023. On January 18, 2024, the RDOS Board gave first reading to Bylaw No. 3053, allowing community engagement to commence.

Community engagement initiatives included 12 in-person budget presentations for electoral areas and municipalities and an electronic public information meeting on February 15, 2024. The 2024-2028 Financial Plan received second reading on February 22, 2024, as amended.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District (OSRHD)

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District 2024-2028 Five Year Financial Plan Bylaw No. 171, 2024, was read a third time and adopted during the February 22, 2024, OSRHD Board of Directors meeting.

To view current and previous budgets, please visit the Budget and Financial Statements page on the RDOS website at www.rdos.bc.ca.