Allen Fillion has been appointed managing director of the newly-created Development and Infrastructure Services department at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

“Allen brings more than 20 years of local government experience to his new role,” said Jim Zaffino, RDOS Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). “His leadership skills and operations background will serve the region well.” Fillion comes to the RDOS from West Kelowna where he served as Director of Engineering and Operations for the past ten years. He previously held a similar role at the City of Nelson.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the team at RDOS and building relationships with internal and external partners,” said Fillion. “I look forward to sharing my passion for collaboration and forward-thinking approach to addressing the unique challenges and opportunities facing the region and ensuring a high quality of life through good governance."

Allen Fillion originally came from Edmonton and says his family is grateful to call the Okanagan home. He was active as a coach and board member when his boys played hockey growing up. Fillion is hoping to do more coaching in the coming years and is a strong believer that teamwork through organized sports provides important life skills for people of all ages.

Allen Fillion is scheduled to join the Regional District on Monday, October 21, 2024.