Mark Koch has been appointed managing director of the newly-created Community and Environmental Services department at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

Mark comes to the RDOS from Context Group, where he was the founding principal, advising regional district, municipal, and private clients on community development initiatives across B.C. He previously held local government leadership roles with the City of West Kelowna and the District of Lake Country.

“Mark’s experience in local government saw him lead municipalities through periods of rapid change,” said Jim Zaffino, RDOS Chief Administrative Officer. “He is passionate about local government and regularly volunteers with the Local Government Management Association (LGMA), serving as the organization’s president during their 100th Anniversary in 2019.”

“I’m ecstatic to help the RDOS deliver top-level community and environmental services to the diverse communities within the region,” said Koch. “I’m looking forward to building on the great work being done by the team and refining the way community and environmental services are delivered to help improve the quality of life for residents.”

Mark Koch originally came from South Africa and has called the Okanagan home for 21 years. His family enjoys camping, skiing, and cycling together.

Mark Koch is scheduled to join the Regional District on Monday, October 21, 2024.

