The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Board of Directors has approved a seven-year contract for curbside and recycling services.

. During the regular meeting of the RDOS Board of Directors on Thursday, June 13, 2024, the RDOS Board voted to award the contract to Waste Connections Canada.

The curbside and recycling contract, which includes mixed food and yard waste, takes effect mid-way through 2025. In an effort to reduce user fees, RDOS staff evaluated other methods of providing the same services at a lower cost. Options included establishing fully-automated or semi-automated in-house garbage and recycling services.



To reduce the impact on customers, the RDOS will transition from annual billing to quarterly. Information about curbside garbage and recycling services will be distributed via RDOS web and social media channels, including the curbside collection web page: https://www.rdos.bc.ca/solid-waste/curbside-program-information/.

