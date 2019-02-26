. The cart evaluation will help confirm whether they are suitable to be included in the new curbside collection program set to begin Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Evaluation dates will be sent through mail or email to residents who have submitted their carts. The RDOS is no longer accepting new submissions. If you have not received an email by Monday, April 21, 2025, please call the Solid Waste Hotline at 250-490-4129.

Any carts that are not approved will not be collected by Waste Connections after July 1, 2025.

Cart evaluation details:

Please have all curbside carts at the curb on your evaluation date by 7:00 am, including garbage, recycling, and yard waste

Keep carts at the curb until 6:00 pm

If you do not have carts at the curb at the time of evaluation, they may not be evaluated

Residents do not need to be present during the evaluation

Carts submitted for evaluation

If you submitted your carts for evaluation, you will be receiving an email requiring your consent to proceed with the evaluation and for the RDOS to take ownership of your approved carts. If you do not provide consent before your evaluation date, your carts may not be evaluated.

Renting carts from Waste Connections

If you are currently renting curbside carts from Waste Connections of Canada, your carts will automatically be evaluated to be included with curbside collection. You will receive a letter with your evaluation dates. Wildlife-resistant carts that are not the clip-lock style will not be approved.

Evaluation results

After the carts have been evaluated, a white sticker will be placed on each cart. Please see the white evaluation sticker attached to the cart for the result of the evaluation and the letter for further information. The white sticker may be on the inside of the lid. Please remove this sticker and keep it or take a photo for your records.

Residents who complete the cart change-out request form after Tuesday, April 1, 2025, may have to wait until after the initial delivery to receive the requested carts. These requests will be accommodated after July 1, 2025, if the carts requested are still available. A $45 change-out fee may apply.

For further information, including the next steps after the cart approval process, please visit the RDOS Regional Connections curbside collection project page rdosregionalconnections.ca, email solidwaste@rdos.bc.ca, or call the Solid Waste Hotline 250-490-4129.