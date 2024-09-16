The 2024 Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) conference is underway in Vancouver. The conference takes place from Monday, September 16 to Friday, September 20, 2024.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) staff have prepared 17 UBCM reports to support meetings with provincial representatives about a variety of regional issues, including becoming a taxing authority, housing in the Agricultural Land Reserve, and recruitment and retention of healthcare workers for rural communities.

The following directors and staff are scheduled to attend the UBCM conference on behalf of the RDOS and Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District (OSRHD):

Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair/Electoral Area “A” Director

Spencer Coyne, RDOS Vice-chair (Princeton Mayor)

Martin Johansen, OSRHD Chair (Oliver Mayor)

Rick Knodel, Electoral Area “C” Director

Matt Taylor, Electoral Area “D” Director

Adrienne Fedrigo, Electoral Area “E” Director

Tim Roberts, OSRHD Vice-chair/Electoral Area “G” Director

Subrina Monteith, Electoral Area “I” Director

Jim Zaffino, RDOS Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)

Christy Malden, RDOS Corporate Officer/Deputy CAO

For further information, please contact RDOS Communications.

To learn more about the 2024 UBCM convention, please visit www.ubcm.ca.