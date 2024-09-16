The 2024 Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) conference is underway in Vancouver. The conference takes place from Monday, September 16 to Friday, September 20, 2024.
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) staff have prepared 17 UBCM reports to support meetings with provincial representatives about a variety of regional issues, including becoming a taxing authority, housing in the Agricultural Land Reserve, and recruitment and retention of healthcare workers for rural communities.
The following directors and staff are scheduled to attend the UBCM conference on behalf of the RDOS and Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District (OSRHD):
