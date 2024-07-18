This year, the Regional District Central Okanagan celebrates its 50-year anniversary. To mark the occasion the RDCO is hosting a birthday celebration at Kaloya Regional Park; one of the first official Regional Parks.

All are welcome to join the festivities in Lake Country on Saturday, July 20 between 10:00 am and 2:30 pm., which is also national Canada Parks Day. All ages are invited to join parks interpreters for guided walks, outdoor games, craft tables, nature programs and cake!

“With wilderness at our doorstep, there is so much for us to celebrate when it comes to getting outside in nature in the Central Okanagan. From stunning landscapes and the natural beauty of the region, to trails and programming, there is something for everyone to enjoy in our regional parks,” says Jill Hamilton, RDCO Visitor Services Supervisor. “Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to experience one of the many programs, events and activities our parks offer as we celebrate a half-century.”

RDCO Visitor Services park interpreters offer a wide array of programs each season to help people enjoy nature and gain a better understanding of the environment in the region. Learn more about park programs and events at rdco.com/parkprograms.