The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will be supplying three (3) carts to all homes receiving curbside collection service. The RDOS provides curbside collection for properties in Electoral Areas “A”, “B”, “C”, “D”, “E”, “F”, “G”, and “I” and the Village of Keremeos. All participating properties will start receiving new carts for garbage, recycling, and yard waste in June 2025.

Cart information

To learn more about the carts, please click here to view the New Curbside Collection Carts video on the RDOS YouTube channel.

RDOS carts will match similar programs currently in place in the City of Penticton, District of Summerland, and Town of Oliver. Additional unlimited yard waste collections will be scheduled for the spring and fall. Food scraps will not initially be collected as the RDOS develops plans for a regional compost facility.

Standard-size carts, which suit the needs of most residents, will be delivered in June 2025. If the standard-size cart does not meet your needs, you can request larger or smaller carts by completing a cart change-out form. The form will be available at the open house events and online at rdos.bc.ca and rdosregionalconnections.ca. Additional costs will be applied for upsizing to larger garbage or yard waste carts to cover additional tipping fees.

If you own a cart that may fit within the cart size specifications, please email solidwaste@rdos.bc.ca with your name, address, and photos of your cart(s) to have them individually evaluated to be included in curbside collection. After your cart is approved for use, you will receive a one-time rebate towards the cost of collection and it will be replaced if it is damaged.

If you have multiple properties or units receiving curbside collection and wish to change the cart supplied in the standard package, you will need to complete a cart change-out form for each property or unit. Properties currently receiving recycling-only curbside collection will need to re-confirm that they are being serviced by an adequate garbage or recycling service by contacting RDOS Solid Waste.

Open house events

Open house events are scheduled across the Regional District to provide more information and answer questions. Presentations will take place approximately 15 minutes after the event start time. For a list of Open house event dates, please see the table below.

Open house event location Address Date Time Keremeos Victory Hall 427 7th Ave, Keremeos Tues, Nov 12 6:00 pm Sonora Centre 8505 68th Ave, Osoyoos Wed, Nov 13 6:00 pm Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre 1141 Cedar St, Okanagan Falls Mon, Nov 18 6:00 pm Okanagan College 583 Duncan Ave, Penticton Tues, Nov 19 6:00 pm Live online session (recorded) RDOS website Tues, Nov 26 5:00 pm Hedley Community Club 956 Scott Ave, Hedley Wed, Nov 27 6:00 pm Oliver Community Hall 6150 Main St, Oliver Thur, Nov 28 6:00 pm

Project background

At the RDOS Board meeting on Thursday, October 17, 2024, directors discussed options for the cart program and learned more about education initiatives. The board endorsed the plan to roll out carts for curbside collection.

Earlier this year, the Regional District signed a contract with Waste Connections of Canada requiring properties in RDOS rural areas to receive new carts for garbage, recycling, and yard waste. The new cart collection program is scheduled to begin in July 2025.

For further information, please visit the RDOS Regional Connections Curbside Collection project page at rdosregionalconnections.ca or email solidwaste@rdos.bc.ca.

You can also call the Solid Waste Hotline at 250-490-4129. As a high volume of calls is anticipated, RDOS staff will return messages within two business days.