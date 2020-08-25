The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is considering new regulations that would require operators of short-term rental accommodations (STRs) to obtain a business licence.
STRs include “vacation rentals” or “bed and breakfast operations.”
Proposed Regulations
If adopted, the bylaw will require, among other things, that operators of short-term rental accommodations meet the following to obtain a licence:
Additional Information
Anyone who considers they are affected by the proposed bylaw is encouraged to submit written representations to the Regional District by Friday February 21, 2025, at 4:00 pm in the following ways:
To share your input, visit rdos.bc.ca.