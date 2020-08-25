The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is considering new regulations that would require operators of short-term rental accommodations (STRs) to obtain a business licence.

STRs include “vacation rentals” or “bed and breakfast operations.”

Proposed Regulations

If adopted, the bylaw will require, among other things, that operators of short-term rental accommodations meet the following to obtain a licence:

comply with the provincial principal residence requirement

provide adequate off-street vehicle parking

complete a health and safety inspection

provide a fire evacuation plan for the dwelling

Additional Information

Anyone who considers they are affected by the proposed bylaw is encouraged to submit written representations to the Regional District by Friday February 21, 2025, at 4:00 pm in the following ways:

regular mail or delivered to the Regional District office at 101 Martin Street, Penticton, BC, V2A 5J9

email: planning@rdos.bc.ca

To share your input, visit rdos.bc.ca.