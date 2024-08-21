The wildfire is now classified as “being held.”

Evacuation Order RESCINDED

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has RESCINDED the Evacuation Order issued for Electoral Area “H”, from the Intersection of Highway 3 south along the Pasayten Forest Service Road. The RESCIND is effective Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and local firefighters will be working in the community to remove structural protection from private properties. Please be mindful and considerate of these dedicated workers as they carry out their important tasks.

Area Restriction remains in effect for the Calcite Creek Wildfire (K61067)

The Area Restriction issued by BCWS effective Friday, August 9, 2024, remains in effect for non-residents. Please click here to view the Order issued by BC Wildfire Service.



For information about Manning Provincial Park, please visit the BC Parks website.

Please continue to be vigilant in the backcountry or wherever you are travelling.

For the latest on the current wildfire situation, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

The official BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) app is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play. The app provides up-to-date information on your mobile phone, helping you stay informed about wildfires and wildfire-related events and conditions across B.C.

To report a wildfire: 1-888-663-5555 or *5555 on a mobile phone.

There are no scheduled updates for the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) unless the situation changes.

Voyent Alert! Notifications

Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone, or download the Voyent Alert! app.

For the latest updates on Evacuation ALERTS and ORDERS, please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

For information on wildfire smoke, please visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website: www.bccdc.ca.

For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225. In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.