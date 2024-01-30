The joint Evacuation Alert issued by the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 7:00 pm has been RESCINDED to all clear.

Green Mountain Road is now re-opened to the public. The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to monitor.

Calcite Creek Wildfire (K61067)

The RDOS EOC continues to provide site support and is in regular communication with BC Wildfire Service. Please avoid the area around the Placer Forest Service Road and Copper Creek Recreation site for your safety and the safety of BC Wildfire crews.

Please continue to be vigilant in the backcountry or wherever you are travelling.

Daily updates on wildfires within the Regional District will be scheduled at 12:00 pm, or if the situation changes.

The Evacuation Order issued by the RDOS EOC on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 8:00 pm for the Pasayten area in Electoral Area “H” remains in effect.

The Evacuation Order is for 16 properties from the intersection of Highway 3, south to Pasayten Forest Service Road.

An updated Evacuation Alert remains in effect for Eastgate and Placer Creek.

For the latest on the current wildfire situation, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

To report a wildfire: 1-888-663-5555 or *5555 on a mobile phone.

The official BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) app is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play. The app provides up-to-date information on your mobile phone, helping you stay informed about wildfires and wildfire-related events and conditions across B.C.

Voyent Alert! Notifications

Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone, or download the Voyent Alert! app. You can find a link to Voyent Alert! on the RDOS website: www.rdos.bc.ca.

For the latest updates on Evacuation ALERTS and ORDERS, please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225. In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.