The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) wishes to express condolences to the family and friends of Rick Knodel, Electoral Area “C” Director. His sudden passing on January 7, 2025, is a loss for the South Okanagan.

Rick was committed to addressing local issues, fostering community development, and preserving the unique character of the South Okanagan-Similkameen region.

“Rick was a proud and dedicated father and husband,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair. “He was known for his down-to-earth personality and tireless advocacy on behalf of residents, business owners, and agricultural producers. His commitment to sustainable growth, agricultural stewardship, and fiscal responsibility earned him the respect of colleagues, staff, and residents alike.”

“I’m saddened to hear of the loss of Rick Knodel and my heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this tough time,” said Martin Johansen, Oliver Mayor. “Rick was a dedicated Director for the RDOS who was always working hard to represent his constituents. His advocacy work extended far beyond Electoral Area “C” and was always well-researched and relevant. Rick was a genuinely caring person and his use of humour helped make difficult conversations better. I’m going to miss our discussions where we talked at length about local issues and what we could do to make life better for everyone. I considered Rick a great friend and I’m going to miss him dearly.”

Rick Knodel served as Electoral Area “C” Director from October 20, 2018, until his passing. He previously served one term as an alternate director and was an active member of the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department. Before entering local government, Rick worked for many years as a boilermaker, which often took him far from home for extended periods. He grew up in the Oliver area and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

The RDOS Board recognizes the profound impact this loss will have on the community and is offering support to Director Knodel’s family during this difficult time.