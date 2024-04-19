RDOS Communications, in conjunction with Protective Services, is hosting an online emergency preparedness town hall on Monday, April 29.

The town hall will provide residents, visitors, media, and partners with information about:

· BC Wildfire Service (BCWS): Web and app updates, reporting wildfires, use of drones and watercraft during emergencies.

· Preparedness: FireSmart, emergency plans, grab-and-go bags, Emergency Support Services, and water usage during emergencies.

· Communications: Voyent Alert!, official information sources, media and social media.

· Emergency Operations Centre (EOC): Evacuation alerts and orders, safety and security.

· Indigenous Partners: Information from the syilx Okanagan communities.

Meeting details:

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Time: 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Panelists:

Nicole Bonnett, BC Wildfire Service

Brittany Seibert, Manager, Emergency Services, RDOS

Dawn Russell, Emergency Management Coordinator, Okanagan Nation Alliance

Shane Houlihan, Emergency Program Coordinator, RDOS

Mark Pendergraft, Chair, RDOS

Jim Zaffino, Chief Administrative Officer, RDOS

Erick Thompson, Manager, Communications and Engagement, RDOS

Questions can be sent in advance via email: communications@rdos.bc.ca.



Watch the meeting live on the RDOS YouTube channel.

