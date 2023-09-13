The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is inviting residents to join the Solid Waste Public Advisory Committee (PAC) to help update the RDOS Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP).

The SWMP reflects a long-term vision for how the RDOS will manage solid waste and once approved by the Ministry of Environment and Parks, the new plan will replace the previous SWMP created in 2012.

During the 2025 planning process, the Committee will provide advice and input to:

Evaluate current solid waste services

Support public consultation design

Establish locally relevant guiding principles, goals and targets that align with provincial guidelines

Identify and consider the feasibility of strategies to achieve waste reduction targets and optimize system efficiency

The RDOS SWMP will focus on the five "R"s of the pollution prevention hierarchy as a tool to evaluate and prioritize future improvements: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover, and Residuals Management.

The RDOS is expanding the Public Advisory Committee (PAC) to include diverse representation across municipalities, electoral areas, and indigenous communities. If you would like to support waste prevention efforts then please apply to join the PAC. Your voice can help shape the future of waste reduction and solid waste management in the region over the next decade.

To access the PAC application form and learn about the SWMP process, please visit: rdosregionalconnections.ca/solidwaste-management-plan.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, January 10, 2025, at 4:30 pm.