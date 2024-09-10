The 2024 Regional Survey is now open. The survey is an essential tool to evaluate service and program delivery provided by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). Survey results will help identify areas for improvement throughout the region.

Respondents will be asked to provide feedback on regional services and facilities, how satisfied residents and property owners are with those services, preferred communication methods, and public engagement opportunities. The survey takes about ten (10) minutes to complete.

Please visit rdosregionalconnections.ca or scan the QR code below to take the survey.

Paper copies are available upon request. Please call RDOS Communications at 250-490-4148 or email communications@rdos.bc.ca.

The Regional Survey is open until Friday, October 4, 2024.

Regional Survey video

RDOS youth ambassador Claira and her younger brother Milo are featured in a short video promoting the Regional Survey. The video, which was produced by RDOS Communications is being shared on web and social media channels to encourage residents to participate in the survey.

Click here to watch the Regional Survey video or visit the RDOS YouTube channel.

For further information, please visit RDOS Regional Connections at rdosregionalconnections.ca or contact RDOS Communications.