Open burning season is in effect within the five Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) fire protection areas effective Tuesday, October 15, 2024, to Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Open burning is outlined in Bylaw No. 2898, 2020, a bylaw to regulate open burning within the five RDOS Fire Protection Areas of Anarchist Mountain, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, and Willowbrook. As per Bylaw No. 2898, 2020, the Fire Chief may extend or reduce burning season should conditions allow or require.

Residents within the five RDOS fire protection areas are required to complete a Burn Authorization application. Please visit the Public Parcel Viewer to confirm which Fire District boundary your property is located in. There is no fee and no permits will be issued. Your request will be directed to your selected fire department. From that point, you will communicate with your local fire department.

Please visit the Permits & Licences tab on the front page of the RDOS website to access the Burn Authorization application or click here.

Burning authorization holders must confirm burning is allowed on that day by checking the Air Quality and Venting Index online or by calling 250-490-4125. Please ensure you are only burning permitted materials and have reviewed all safe burning practices. The Fire Chief may suspend any burning at any time should they deem it unsafe or smoke is creating an issue. Please be mindful of smoke affecting your neighbours.

If your property is located outside the areas listed above, please check with your local authority.

For further information about open burning within the five RDOS Fire Protection Areas, please visit the RDOS website or contact your local Fire Chief.