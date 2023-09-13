The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and the City of Penticton are working together to improve Emergency Support Services (ESS) for residents across the region.

These changes are operational and amount to transitioning the reporting structure from the City of Penticton to the RDOS with no changes to level of service to Penticton residents.

“Penticton ESS has been an essential and productive service throughout the years,” says Mike Larsson, Penticton’s Fire Chief. “When reviewing the needs of the City, and the efficacy of the team, we have observed several areas that could be significantly strengthened by having the RDOS manage the ESS operations. Leveraging regional resources to maintain an ESS program will allow the City’s Emergency Management program to focus more on preparedness and building community resilience through focused initiatives.”

“Penticton ESS provides much-needed support to residents within the City of Penticton and also provides Host Community services to residents in other municipalities and electoral areas as well as support for syilx Okanagan communities if requested,” said Deborah Jones-Middleton, RDOS Senior Manager of Protective Services. “The Regional District will support the Penticton ESS team through planning, training exercises and during emergency response.”

This service will be effective immediately and will be provided at no additional cost to the City. This shift in delivery will significantly reduce the City’s financial commitment to maintaining resources while improving the capacity and capability of the team and the service to our residents.