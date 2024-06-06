RDOS Recreation has released the regional recreation guide for the summer season, June to August, 2024.

To register for programs, residents can create an account online (or log in to an existing account) using the RDOS Recreation Software. This account can also be used to buy watercraft storage memberships, or book sports courts, parks, and RDOS facilities.

The recreation guide features a wide range of programs, including ‘Beat the Heat’, yoga, and tennis as well as the Physical Activity Trailer’s (PAT) schedule and Canada Day events. Summer is the season to enjoy the outdoors, try something new, and continue your physical activity in the warm Okanagan weather.

For further information, please contact Andy Foster, RDOS Recreation and Facilities Manager.