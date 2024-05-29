To celebrate and support Pride Month, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) created a short video in collaboration with South Okanagan Similkameen Pride.

“Pride Month is a reminder that all RDOS facilities, parks, and trails are safe spaces for all to use and enjoy,” said RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft. “By showing support to 2SLGBTQIA+ members, the RDOS is helping create an inclusive and welcoming community.”



South Okanagan Similkameen Pride encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations to celebrate Pride Month by hanging a Pride flag, making a donation to a local 2SLGBTQIA+ organization or youth group, or volunteering your time.



Visit the RDOS YouTube channel to view the Pride Month video.



For further information about Pride Month, including support and resources, please visit the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society website at sospride.ca.

