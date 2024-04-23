The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is hosting energy-efficient building workshops in several communities throughout May and June 2024.

The workshops are for residents, prospective homebuyers, homeowners and property developers to learn more about energy-efficient buildings.



These workshops are funded by the FortisBC Built Better Fund.

The workshops will focus on:



Ø Key practices and considerations when buying/building energy-efficient homes

Ø Green building best practices for design and construction

Ø Outlining the provincial building code policies for “Part 9 residential buildings”

Ø The Energy Step Code and Zero Carbon Step Code for new buildings

Workshops will be held on the following dates/times/locations:

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Time: 11:15 am – 4:00 pm

Location: Oliver Parks and Recreation Centre, Meeting Rooms #1 and #2, 6359 Park Drive, Oliver

Details: Coffee and lunch provided

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Time: 9:45 am – 2:30 pm

Location: Penticton Community Centre Meeting Room #4, 325 Power Street, Penticton

Details: Coffee and brunch provided

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Time: 9:45 am – 2:30 pm

Location: Okanagan Falls Senior Centre, 1128 Willow Street, Okanagan Falls

Details: Coffee and brunch provided

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Time: 9:45 am – 2:30 pm

Location: Similkameen Recreation Centre, Bowling Lounge, 311 9th Street, Keremeos

Details: Coffee and brunch provided

Date: Sunday, June 9, 2024

Time: 9:45 am – 2:30 pm

Location: Princeton & District Arena, Arena Mezzanine, 167 Old Hedley Road, Princeton

Details: Coffee and brunch provided

Registration is required for participation in the workshop. To register, please click here or visit RDOS Regional Connections.