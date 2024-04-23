The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is hosting energy-efficient building workshops in several communities throughout May and June 2024.
The workshops are for residents, prospective homebuyers, homeowners and property developers to learn more about energy-efficient buildings.
These workshops are funded by the FortisBC Built Better Fund.
The workshops will focus on:
Ø Key practices and considerations when buying/building energy-efficient homes
Ø Green building best practices for design and construction
Ø Outlining the provincial building code policies for “Part 9 residential buildings”
Ø The Energy Step Code and Zero Carbon Step Code for new buildings
Workshops will be held on the following dates/times/locations:
Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024
Time: 11:15 am – 4:00 pm
Location: Oliver Parks and Recreation Centre, Meeting Rooms #1 and #2, 6359 Park Drive, Oliver
Details: Coffee and lunch provided
Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024
Time: 9:45 am – 2:30 pm
Location: Penticton Community Centre Meeting Room #4, 325 Power Street, Penticton
Details: Coffee and brunch provided
Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024
Time: 9:45 am – 2:30 pm
Location: Okanagan Falls Senior Centre, 1128 Willow Street, Okanagan Falls
Details: Coffee and brunch provided
Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024
Time: 9:45 am – 2:30 pm
Location: Similkameen Recreation Centre, Bowling Lounge, 311 9th Street, Keremeos
Details: Coffee and brunch provided
Date: Sunday, June 9, 2024
Time: 9:45 am – 2:30 pm
Location: Princeton & District Arena, Arena Mezzanine, 167 Old Hedley Road, Princeton
Details: Coffee and brunch provided
Registration is required for participation in the workshop. To register, please click here or visit RDOS Regional Connections.