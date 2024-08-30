Transit riders can now use smart mobile devices and desktop services to see the real-time location of their bus along its route and the predicted arrival times at identified stops. Onboard, automated announcements call out stop names to customers, which increases comfort and convenience, while also improving the overall accessibility for many using transit.

The new technology is available on BC Transit owned and branded buses that mostly operate on Routes 1 and 3, as well as select trips on Route 5.

NextRide uses Automatic Vehicle Location technology to report real-time data. This bus location information is provided to mobility providers like Transit App, so customers can track and monitor bus routes using an application that works best for them. It is recommended that customers use NextRide in one of the following ways:

Transit App (mobile only);

Google Maps (desktop and mobile);

BC Transit Website;

Their own favorite trip planning app; or

Refer to the rider’s guide.

By downloading the Transit App, customers know exactly when their bus will arrive. BC Transit provides riders with free subscriptions to Transit Royale, an upgrade to the existing version of the Transit App, which now provides a wider geographical range for real-time bus tracking, a view of the full transit schedule instead of just short-term departures and fun, interactive features to make the transit journey more enjoyable.

Customers using Google Maps to plan their trips will experience a short delay in the real-time data information as it takes several weeks for Google to start sharing this new information.

NextRide technology is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This project is being cost shared with the Government of Canada contributing 50 per cent, the Province of British Columbia contributing 40 per cent and local government partners contributing the remaining 10 per cent. The cost for the province wide project is $16.8 million.

The NextRide project falls under BC Transit’s Smart Bus program, which introduces new technologies on buses that improve the customer experience, while also helping grow ridership by making transit more accessible, safer, and enjoyable. This initiative aims to leverage recent technology advances to provide improved information for our customers and bus operators, while also providing greater flexibility, scalability, and value to BC Transit and its local government partners.



For more information visit: https://www.bctransit.com/nextride-faq