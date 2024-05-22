The process of rebuilding in the fire-damaged areas of the North Shuswap has begun with the issuance of building permits for 12 projects, with 10 more in progress, including the replacement of eight single-family homes.

“We are thrilled to have issued these building permits and see these residents move forward with their projects following the devastation caused by the Bush Creek East wildfire,” says Gerald Christie, General Manager, Development Services.

“Rebuilding is happening now in the North Shuswap, and we are committed to working through the necessary processes with property owners as quickly as possible.”

In addition to building permits, the CSRD has issued 11 Development Permits, with another 11 currently in progress for rebuilding projects. Of the 233 properties affected by wildfire, approximately 109 will likely require a development permit prior to the issuance of a building permit.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has dedicated specific Development Services staff and resources to working with those affected property owners and manage the expected increase in land-use and building permits this season.

Residents are encouraged to contact the CSRD Development Services department directly for assistance in navigating the steps required for rebuilding. Moving forward with any project will be easier if property owners understand the process and the timeline from the start.

CSRD Development Services staff will review building ideas and work with property owners to explain all the regulations and requirements specific to the property. Staff can also suggest possible options for development.

As part of the process, other agencies such as the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, BC Hydro or local water and sewage providers, may need to be engaged in the process. CSRD staff will also be able to advise property owners about any requirements.

Property owners can: