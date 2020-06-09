Paul Brandt may sing about being Alberta bound, but a growing number of Albertans are Penticton bound.

New data from the city's 'Welcome Home' survey found a spike in Albertans moving to Penticton last year.

Of those who filled out the form, the majority came from Metro Vancouver (30 per cent), followed by Alberta and the B.C. Interior/Northern B.C., at 25 per cent each.

One-third of newcomers say they moved to Penticton for a job, another third are retired, while 16 per cent are remote workers.

“The pandemic saw a growth in remote workers moving here from the Lower Mainland and now we’re seeing an increase in newcomers arriving from Alberta, who are choosing Penticton for its climate and outdoor recreational opportunities," Blake Laven, director of development services, said in a media release.

Nearly 90 per cent of those relocating from the Lower Mainland purchased homes in the city, with many drawn to Penticton for its more affordable lifestyle.

Among newcomers from Alberta, a slight majority — 55 per cent — reside in apartments.

The demographics of new arrivals have also shifted significantly in recent years.

In 2022, 56 per cent of newcomers were aged 31 to 65. However, just two years later, children under 18 have become the largest group of new arrivals, followed by those aged 45 to 65, who make up 21 per cent of the total.