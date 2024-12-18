The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) recycling programs will be getting a boost from Recycle BC beginning in 2025.

Since 2015, the CSRD has participated in an agreement with Recycle BC for recycling in the region. The CSRD was required to staff and secure recycling depots, which include bins for specific types of recyclable materials.

Recycle BC pays the CSRD for the materials based on the weight of the recyclables collected at the depots. The funding incentive is used to offset the CSRD’s costs of staffing and administering the recycling program.

The CSRD, along with other regional districts operating similar depot collection programs, have long argued that Recycle BC’s compensation did not cover the actual costs of the program and wanted rates increased.

With the contract up for renewal, Recycle BC worked with CSRD staff and other local governments to develop new rates that will see a significant increase in financial incentives to the CSRD for the term of the five-year agreement.

“It is great to see that the lobbying efforts of the CSRD and others have not been overlooked. To Recycle BC’s credit, they have increased rates to help local governments offset the cost of providing recycling depot network service in BC,” said Ben Van Nostrand, General Manager, Environmental and Utility Services.

“It is good news for the CSRD as our depot program will now be fully funded. The savings will be used to lower the tax rate for the service and fund new recycling programs.”

Final determination of tax implications will be presented during budget deliberations in early 2025.