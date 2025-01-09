The District of Peachland encourages residents to be mindful of what goes in their blue recycling bin.

A recent audit of curbside residential recycling in the Central Okanagan showed too much contamination in Peachland’s recycling carts, including items like books, glass, loose shredded paper or broken holiday lights.



The more contamination, the more potential that we will see financial penalties! To avoid increased costs for the service, familiarize yourself with what can, and can’t, go in your BLUE BIN by visiting www.rdco.com/recycle.

Make it easy to find your garbage and recycling pickup schedule and search how to dispose of hundreds of items by getting the FREE Recycle Coach App for mobile phones or tablets. Visit www.rdco.com/recycle for details