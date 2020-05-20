As discussions around American expansionism resurface, the concept of redrawing borders has reentered the conversation.

One such idea gaining traction is Cascadia, a proposed geopolitical entity that envisions a union between parts of the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia.

The notion of Cascadia has evolved over time, with its most recent iteration suggesting a merger of British Columbia, Washington State, and Oregon.

The idea dates back to the early 19th century, rooted in the westward explorations of Lewis and Clark.

"It’s always been on the table for discussion,” Summerland historian David Gregory said. “There are a lot of things in common with the Pacific States and British Columbia.”

Thomas Jefferson himself envisioned a similar nation in the early 1800s, which he called the Republic of the Pacific. Jefferson imagined it as an independent entity, separate from both the United States and the British Empire.

In the 1930s, the Cascadia movement adopted the name State of Jefferson, further solidifying its place in regional history.

Over the years, the proposed boundaries of Cascadia have fluctuated, at times expanding to include California, Alaska, and even Alberta.

Although Cascadia has never formally materialized as a nation, its name and spirit of regional cooperation have persisted. In the early 2000s, the Cascadia Mayors Council was established, bringing together Canadian and American mayors to foster collaboration.

Similarly, the 2008 Pacific Coast Collaboration Agreement was signed by the governors of California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and British Columbia, representing a region with a combined population of 52 million and a gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion at the time.

More recently, joint efforts include projects like Cascadia Rail, which aims to connect cities such as Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver through high-speed rail. These initiatives highlight the shared economic and cultural interests of the region.

Gregory believes that while national boundaries have remained relatively stable for the past 150 years, change is not impossible.

“Maybe not for all of Canada,” Gregory said. “But there’s so many common interests between those states and British Columbia, to me, there is a possibility in the future (Cascadia) could happen.”