BC Transit and Kelowna Regional Transit are seeking public feedback regarding a fare change in the region.

The organization says transit fares are vital to maintaining and enhancing transit services in the region now and in the future.

To establish fares that balance affordability, ridership growth and cost recovery in the coming years, BC Transit and Kelowna Regional Transit are doing a fare review.

A survey is now live at engage.bctransit.com/Kelowna-fare-review and will be available online until March 10.