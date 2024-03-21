The District of Summerland is celebrating the 40th Annual Giant’s Head Run on Saturday, June 1, 2024, trialing a fresh new morning race start time of 9:00 a.m. The race start line and finish line remains in front of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre (13205 Kelly Avenue). Giant’s Head Run is a feature event during Action Festival Weekend. This popular community run showcases a 5.7 km urban loop and a 10 km run that encircles the picturesque base of Giant’s Head Mountain. What’s new this year? The 9:00 a.m. run time remains family focused with a Kids Fun Zone at the start/finish area. The Kids Fun Zone will include inflatables from Par-T-Perfect, an obstacle course from SportBall Okanagan, and post-race refreshments. The Kids Fun Zone will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and post-race awards start at 10:30 a.m. We have updated and increased the number of race categories to give you more of a chance to receive a top 3 medal in your age class. Race ribbons will be given out to all children 7 and under. Registration is NOW OPEN! Register in person at the Aquatic and Fitness Centre or online at www.runningroom.com. Register by May 12 to receive the early bird pricing! “We are excited to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Giant’s Head Run! Summerland supports recreation, health, active living and community vibrancy, and this event is a perfect showcase of those values,” shares Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer. “Council is proud of the longevity of this event that has brought together people of all ages and abilities for fitness, fun and community spirit.” Thank you to all the sponsors who make this event possible and affordable. There are now 32 race categories, and over $2,500 in draw prizes. Register early to secure a race shirt which are guaranteed to the first 400 registrants. To register, visit www.runningroom.com or in person at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre. Early bird pricing ends May 12, 2024. Follow us on Facebook at Summerland Recreation to stay up to date as event detail are released. For more information on the 2024 Giant’s Head Run please visit: www.summerland.ca/ghr.