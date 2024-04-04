Agricultural Land Reserve

Council supported the Agricultural Land Reserve application at 4551 Chase Road to build a single-family home. The application will now be forwarded to the Agricultural Land Commission for a final decision.

Official Community Plan and Zoning Amendment

Council gave first and second readings to Official Community Plan (OCP) and Zoning Amendment bylaws 1222 and 1223. The amendments change the lot at 15696 Trask Road from Parkland and Conservation to Urban Residential and the zoning from Public Park to Single Family Housing. Considering the amending bylaws is one of the conditions to sell a hooked piece of the lot on Oyama Road to the District. A public hearing will be scheduled at a future meeting for public comment.