This holiday season, honour your loved ones by placing an ornament or memorializing decoration on the Tree of Memories at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.

. Starting today (Dec. 2), Cemetery visitors can place an ornament on the large tree under the dome at the Promontory Green Interment Garden. Ornaments can also be hung on the spruce trees that frame the Bennett Memorial and Legacy Gardens.

“The Tree of Memories provides an opportunity for residents to reflect and remember those who’ve passed on with a simple, seasonal gesture,” said Tracey Hillis, Acting Parks Manager. “We’re honoured to host this annual initiative that has become a cherished tradition for many families in our community.”

The Tree of Memories program has been offered annually at the Cemetery since 1998. Visitors are welcome to place ornaments or memorializing decorations on the trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Jan. 10. Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is located at 1991 Bernard Avenue (at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Spall Road).



Those who wish to keep their ornaments or memorializing decorations should ensure they are removed from the tree by Monday, Jan. 13. Ornaments left on the trees past this date will be removed and donated.

For more information about the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery, visit kelownacemetery.ca.