City of Vernon Property Tax Notices were mailed in May and property owners are reminded that taxes are due by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

If you did not receive your Property Tax Notice by mail, please check your email inbox or log into your online MyCity account at vernon.ca/mycity to retrieve the information.

In addition to payment, eligible home owners are reminded to claim Home Owner Grants before July 2. All Home Owner Grant applications must be submitted online or by phone directly to the Province of British Columbia. For more information on the Provincial Home Owner Grant application process, visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700 to speak with a live agent.

To help property owners avoid waiting in a potentially long lineup to pay their property taxes, there are several ways you can make a payment without having to visit City Hall cashiers:

· Online through your financial institution;

· By cheque through the mail; or

· By using the 24-hour drop box at the front entrance to City Hall.

Please note that postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.

For more information on City of Vernon property taxes, please visit: vernon.ca/propertytaxes.